Carrington and Crafton students take the stage in Richmond Published 8:00 am Monday, February 12, 2024

Some Farmville students recently got a chance to perform on a big stage. Students from the Carrington and Crafton Academy of Performing Arts competed at the DanceMakers Inc. event, held in Richmond.

The Collective, Carrington and Crafton’s travel competition team, brought nine dance pieces to the event, all of which received adjudication scores of first or high second. The team also received some additional awards, with a National Junior scholarship for Emilia Pope, an overall Second Runner Up Award for Kennedy Simpson, a second place Overall Duet Award for Kennedy Simpson and Lily Kate Schmidt, and Pre-Teen Overall Awards for Epiphany (fourth place), and This Is A Drill (second place). The team will compete in Farmville on March 9 and then will go on the road to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina later this year.

Carrington is a performance company located at 115 E. Second St. in Farmville. They offer classes in ballet, pointe, tap, contemporary, jazz, acro, lyrical, hip hop, musical theatre, voice and acting.

The Carrington and Crafton Collective Team accepts students by audition only, and is made up of Kennedy Simpson, Lily Kate Schmidt, Emilia Pope, Lily Adaniel, Aliza Pope, Thora Alaric, Alyssa Caruso, Alee Patton, Deborah Jiang and Aaralyn Hudgins.