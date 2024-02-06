Buckingham FFA members advocate for agriculture Published 12:08 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Seven Buckingham FFA chapter members recently found themselves in a “sea” of blue jackets at the Virginia Capitol in Richmond. On Thursday, Jan. 25, more than 400 Virginia FFA members were able to meet with representatives from the Virginia House of Delegates and Virginia State Senate conveying the importance of the agriculture industry and the FFA.

Buckingham FFA members were able to talk with Del. Terry Kilgore, Del. Tom Garrett and Senator John McGuire III. During the conversations with the representatives, they were able to discuss their connection to agriculture.

The members were also able to talk to the representatives about topics that impacted Virginia Agriculture, Agriculture Education and Virginia FFA. Andrew Dorrier, Sentinel of the Buckingham FFA Chapter, was able to sit in the House of Delegates Chamber Gallery during their session. The members also talked to Secretary Matt Lohr, Virginia’s Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. He spoke with them about the impact that FFA had on his life and how they can benefit from FFA.

Finally members took a tour of the Capitol and were able to learn about the history of the Capitol. Pictured are, from left, Andrew Dorrier, Alexandra Morris, Micah Clark-Reed, Abigail Palmore, Sarah Bryant, Leigha Pleasants and Anna Snoddy.