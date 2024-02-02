Author Talks & Concerts: Herald Calendar for week of Feb. 2, 2024 Published 1:58 am Friday, February 2, 2024

The Herald calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

FEBRUARY 1

BIRD CLUB MEETING – The Margaret Watson Bird Club will host a presentation about Virginia’s Department of Wildlife cams during their Thursday, Feb. 1 meeting. Meagan Thomas, a DWR Watchable Wildlife Biologist, will describe what makes these wildlife cams so popular and how the public can participate. The meeting will be held at the Prince Edward County Extension Office at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, with light refreshments starting at 6:30 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Feb. 1, beginning at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 3

AUTHOR TALK – Local author Lyndsay Constable of Prospect will be at the Farmville library during an event on Saturday, Feb. 3. The event will start at 2 p.m., as she presents her latest book, The Puzzled Heiress. Lyndsay will do a reading, followed by a discussion with the audience.

FREE CHRISTIAN CONCERT – The congregations of Cumberland and Guinea Presbyterian churches will gather together on Saturday, Feb. 3 for a free concert. Donna Cain, contemporary Christian music artist, will perform at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road (Route 45), beginning at 7 p.m. Fellowship and refreshments will follow.

FEBRUARY 6

BEEKEEPERS MEETING – The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 6, beginning at 7 p.m. That’ll take place at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. This month’s topic will be the winter feeding of honeybees. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information, call Mary Jane Morgan at 434-315-1433 or visit heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org

FEBRUARY 7

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimers and Dementia Caregiver Support Group will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 7, beginning at 2 p.m. That’ll take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 8

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Feb. 8, beginning at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 9

VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER – The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a Valentine’s Day Dinner on Friday, Feb. 9. The meal will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with eat-in or take-out options. The menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, rolls and several dessert options. A minimum $10 donation is requested and the fire department is at 2145 Cumberland Road in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 10

FREE VALENTINES BRUNCH – New Store Baptist Church will invite singles, widows, widowers and unmarried guests to a free Valentine’s brunch on Saturday, Feb. 10. That’ll run from noon to 3 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church’s Focus Center, located at 6114 Deer Run Road. To register, visit New Store Baptist Church Facebook page or text/call 434-607-7920. You have to dress up for this event.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Midway Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Irma T. Watson on Saturday, Feb. 10, beginning at 3 p.m. The guest choir will be the Voices of Unity Community Choir, with dinner served after the event. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 13

STROVE TUESDAY SUPPER – Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street, will hold a Strove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The meal will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the downstairs Social Hall. Donations are requested, with all proceeds going to support child and medical missions in Honduras. Gluten free pancakes are available.

STROVE TUESDAY SUPPER – A Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 13, beginning at 6 p.m. Gluten free options are available at Johns Memorial Episcopal Church, located at 400 High Street in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 14

ASH WEDNESDAY – Johns Memorial Episcopal Church, located at 400 High Street, will have an Ash Wednesday Liturgy of Ashes at 12:05 p.m. and Holy Eucharist with Liturgy of Ashes at 5:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 15

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Feb. 15, beginning at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 16

MOAA PROGRAM – The MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) will hold a self-pay luncheon and program on Friday, Feb. 16, beginning at 12:30 p.m. That’ll take place at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. USAF Capt. Bob Abbott will be the speaker.

FEBRUARY 17

CELEBRATION OF APPRECIATION – The Southside Virginia chapter of the Virginia State University Alumni Association and the Mary E. Heritage Center will host a celebration of appreciation for educators and history makers past and present on Saturday, Feb. 17. This will be held from noon until 2 p.m. at the Prince Edward Middle School cafeteria. A reception will follow the ceremony.

PANCAKE SUPPER – The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a pancake supper on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, apples and a drink, all for a donation at the door. The firehouse is located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in Prospect.

FEBRUARY 18

BLACK HISTORY SERVICE – Midway Baptist Church’s annual Black History Service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Deacon Dorothy Cosby of Tearwallet Baptist Church. A soul food luncheon will be served. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 19

NAACP MEETING – The Prince Edward NAACP branch will hold their February meeting on Monday, Feb. 19 at the Moton Museum. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

FEBRUARY 24

STEW FUNDRAISER – The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Brunswick Stew fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. That’ll take place at the firehouse, located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road in Palmer Springs. Stew is $10 per quart and preorders are highly encouraged. You can preorder by calling 434-689-2661 or 434-689-2631.

FEBRUARY 25

BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM – The Cumberland County branch of the NAACP and the Cumberland Missionary Educational Conference will present its Black History Month program on Sunday, Feb. 25. The event begins at 2 p.m. at the Bright Hope Center. African Americans and the Arts is the program theme. There will also be a soul food dinner. For more information, call 804-909-0049.

BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM – The Missionary Circle of Union R.Z.U.A. Church will hold a Black History Talent Program on Sunday, Feb. 25, beginning at 3 p.m. Appearing on the program will be Deaconess Lottie Morgan, Sister Dorothy Saunders, Trustee Ju’Coby Hendrick, Rev. Leon Wall, Rev. Carnell Bagley and Roanoke Zion Senior Choir of Bracey. The MC will be Myra Winfield of Union Bethel R.Z.U.A. Church. Please feel free to dress in African or old attire. An old-fashioned dinner will be served and the public is welcome to attend.

FEBRUARY 26

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING – The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will meet on Monday, Feb. 26, beginning at 6 p.m. The group meets at the Cooperative Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. Democratic candidates for the Congressional 5th District will be on hand, including Gloria Witt and Paul Riley. There will also be a program by We Understand Youth for Black History Month.

MARCH 23

TAKE A WALK – Virginia Take A Walk, a group focusing on mental health awareness, will hold its Farmville 2024 walk on Saturday, March 23, beginning at 11 a.m. The group will meet out by the LOVE sign near Greenfront Furniture.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CAR CLUB MEETS — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club meets the second Monday each month at Merk’s Place in Farmville. Eat in at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. Cruise ins are held on the third Saturday from April through October in the parking lot by Tractor Supply in Farmville. 5 p.m. till dusk. Any car owner is welcome to join the club or bring their car to the cruise ins.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH – Triumph Baptist Church, located at 2756 Darlington Heights Road in Prince Edward County, welcomes everyone to services each Sunday. Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by Prayer/Praise and worship service at 11:00 a.m. Worship Service is live streamed on the church Facebook page. Rev. Morris Garner is the pastor.

CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH – Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, welcomes a new pastor, Jeffery Schroeder. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11:15 a.m. Outside worship is available, by tuning to 1620 AM on the radio.

EXERCISE CLASS – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP – Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT – An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL – Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.