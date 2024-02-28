Ann Clay Irons Published 9:10 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Ann Clay Irons, 82, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at her home in Farmville.

Mrs. Irons received her undergraduate degree at Marshall University where she met her lifelong love, Eddie. She continued her education with advanced degrees earned in Florida, then taught for 38 years at elementary schools in Kentucky, Florida and Virginia.

After retirement from Prince Edward Elementary School, she loved chance encounters around town with her former students and coworkers and getting warm hugs. She devoted much of her time helping others; she volunteered thousands of hours at various community organizations such as Southside Community Hospital and the Cumberland County Public Library, where she taught people to knit and crochet and dressed-up as the Story Lady.

Mrs. Irons was also a leader among organizations in which she was a member. She was treasurer of Phi Delta Kappa, Secretary of Gray Carter Garden Club and President of Delta Kappa Gamma. Mrs. Irons also devoted much time to her church, Farmville Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed knitting blankets and hats for newborns in need and serving the congregation on the Fellowship Committee with some of her favorite people. She also maintained an active social life, playing bunco with various groups of friends, and always with her best friend, Linda Webber. In her later years, Mrs. Irons loved hosting people and managing her daughter’s bed and breakfast, The Inn on the Avenues. She was particularly known for her warm welcomes, funny stories and breakfast specialties – berry-yogurt parfait and cherry cream cheese danish.

She also cherished spending time cuddling with her furry friend, Teddy.

Mrs. Irons was preceded in death by her parents, Earl T. Clay and Mary E. Clay of Ashland, Kentucky; her husband, Dr. James E. “Eddie” Irons; and her brother, Reverend Thomas D. Clay of Accokeek, Maryland.

Survivors include: son, Jim Irons (Ellen) of Callaway; daughter, Janie Irons of Farmville; granddaughters, Ashley Irons (Michael) and Kristen Irons; and sisters-in-law, Wanda Irons Dolan and Kathleen O’Day Clay. Mrs. Irons suffered a short illness and the family will be forever grateful for the loving care provided by Elsie Wheele.

A visitation was held Friday, Feb. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.