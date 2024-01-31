Willie Junior Trent Published 9:05 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Willie Junior Trent, 85 of Cumberland, departed this life on Monday, Jan. 22. Willie is survived by one sister; Rose Trent Langhorne, nephew; Greg Langhorne (Yolanda), and a host of other relatives and friends.

A public viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 2, 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 919 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland.

