Willie Junior Trent

Published 9:05 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Staff Report

Willie Junior TrentWillie Junior Trent, 85 of Cumberland, departed this life on Monday, Jan. 22. Willie is survived by one sister; Rose Trent Langhorne, nephew; Greg Langhorne (Yolanda), and a host of other relatives and friends. 

A public viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 2, 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 919 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland. 

www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com 

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Celia Alice DeHart Throckmorton

Larry Edward Waycaster

Death Notices for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

Death Notices

Death Notices for Wednesday, Jan. 24

Print Article