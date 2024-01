Virginia wheat, corn prices climb in latest agricultural report Published 12:51 am Monday, January 29, 2024

We saw several changes over the last few days, when it comes to Virginia wheat and corn prices. Some cattle prices spiked as well. Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on January 26:

In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle mostly 5.00 to 24.00 higher. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales no trend due to weather-related light trading. Slaughter cows mostly steady to 6.00 lower. Wheat .26 higher, new crop .24 higher. Corn mostly .08 higher, new crop .05 higher. Soybeans mostly .09 higher, new crop .05 higher.

State Graded Feeder Steers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs 242.50-286.00, average 268.38

500-600 lbs 185.00-285.00, average 265.14

600-700 lbs 206.00-261.00, average 242.11

700-800 lbs 187.50-226.00, average 216.78

State Graded Feeder Heifers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs 187.50-227.00, average 219.94

500-600 lbs 130.00-219.00, average 211.34

600-700 lbs 130.00-207.00, average 193.60

700-800 lbs 152.50-191.00, average 175.26

Slaughter Cows

Boning, 800-1200 lbs, 76.00-109.00, average 94.10

Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs, 80.00-110.00, average 95.82

Virginia Wheat

Eastern Shore new crop 5.33; Middle Peninsula 5.32; Norfolk new crop 5.78; Roanoke 6.22, new crop 6.68

Virginia Corn

Eastern Shore 4.42, new crop 4.76; Harrisonburg 5.05-5.27; Middle Peninsula 3.72; Norfolk 4.32-4.62, new crop 4.91; Richmond-Petersburg 4.17, new crop 4.86; Wakefield new crop 4.91-5.11

Virginia Soybeans

Eastern Shore 11.73-11.83, new crop 11.26-11.36; Harrisonburg 11.25; Middle Peninsula 11.73; Norfolk 12.43, new crop 12.06; Richmond-Petersburg 11.83; Wakefield 11.78-12.23, new crop 11.46-11.86

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.