State Parks need leaders for YCC program Published 7:37 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Virginia State Parks is currently recruiting Crew Leaders for the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program for 2024. Crew Leaders will mentor youth by helping them complete trail maintenance, basic construction and beautification of the parks.

YCC Crew Leaders work directly with park staff and live alongside their crew of 10 high school youth between the ages of 14-17.

“Although the work can be challenging, participants will have the opportunity to gain field experience and build their leadership skills,” said Youth Engagement Coordinator Scarlett Stevens. “Crew Leaders will have opportunities for career development training from shadowing a park employee to receiving certification in Red Cross First Aid CPR/AED, Basic Trail Building Training and Mental Health First Aid.”

Email newsletter signup

Room and board are provided. Crew Leader stipend for the employment period is $6,500 that is divided into three, biweekly payments.

The dates of employment are June 5 – July 27, which includes a week of training. The program consists of two 2-week sessions with crews and days for park orientation, crew preparation and clean up.

Crew Leaders will have selected days off between sessions as well as spending time at a park in between sessions engaging in professional development opportunities.

Eligible applicants must be 18 years of age, hold a valid driver’s license and have previous leadership experience with youth or peers. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis beginning in January until positions are filled. As for how to apply? Visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks and click on youth conservation corps.