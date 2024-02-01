Prince Edward deputies respond to hit & run on Five Forks Road Published 9:51 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

One person is injured and deputies have questions after a hit & run incident Wednesday on Five Forks Road. Both the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police were called out just before 6 a.m. Wednesday to the 5500 block of Five Forks. A passing driver had called 911 after finding a man lying in the road with severe injuries.

According to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was airlifted to a Richmond hospital, where he’s still receiving medical attention. Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps thanked the rescue squad and both the Hampden-Sydney and Darlington Heights fire departments for responding and assisting in the case. The investigation into the Five Forks Road incident, meanwhile, is still ongoing. Epps asks anyone with information to call The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office at 434-392-8101 or Crimesolvers at 434-392-3400.