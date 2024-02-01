Prince Edward deputies respond to hit & run on Five Forks Road

Published 9:51 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Brian Carlton

Farmville police Five Forks Road

One person is injured and deputies have questions after a hit & run incident Wednesday on Five Forks Road. Both the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police were called out just before 6 a.m. Wednesday to the 5500 block of Five Forks. A passing driver had called 911 after finding a man lying in the road with severe injuries. 

According to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was airlifted to a Richmond hospital, where he’s still receiving medical attention. Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps thanked the rescue squad and both the Hampden-Sydney and Darlington Heights fire departments for responding and assisting in the case. The investigation into the Five Forks Road incident, meanwhile, is still ongoing. Epps asks anyone with information to call The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office at 434-392-8101 or Crimesolvers at 434-392-3400.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Adam Brazil Hampden-Sydney College Davidson Hubbard

Davidson Hubbard leads the way as Tigers earn 19th win

Farmville Police Edmunds Street shooting

More details emerge in Edmunds Street shooting, aftermath

Farmville police Five Forks Road

Farmville Police search for suspect after Edmunds Street shooting

Solar projects

No more permits? Bill would let solar projects bypass local rules

Print Article