Paul O. Bennett Published 9:15 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Paul O. Bennett, 89 of Burkeville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 26. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty V. Bennett; their children, Dale Bennett (Karen), Christy Bennett and Eddie Bennett (Jennifer) and grandchildren, Elizabeth Bennett, Kaylie Edwards (William) and Brayden Bennett.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Crispen Stone Bennett and Mary Louise Crider Bennett; brothers, Stone, Chapman, Jack and Jim Bennett and two sisters, Marie B. Jones and Sally B. Dorton.

He was a retired professional truck driver for Pilot Freight Carriers and was a Real Estate Agent for many years for Ellington Realty of Blackstone. Paul gave 44 ½ dedicated years of service to the Town of Burkeville as a member of the Burkeville Town Council. His most dedication to his community was to the Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department with 63 years of active membership and over 30 years as its Chief of the Fire Department.

Paul spent most of his life serving the Town of Burkeville and surrounding community, his fire family, his friends and most of all, his family.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 200 W. Carolina Ave., Crewe. Paul was a lifelong member of his church where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2, in the Wards Chapel United Methodist Church, 7818 Namozine Road, Crewe with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Paul’s memory to The Burkeville Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. 236, Burkeville, VA 23922 or to the Wards Chapel United Methodist Church. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com