One person injured in Monday accident Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

One person was injured and taken to the hospital Monday, in the wake of a single car accident in the 1200 block of Stagecoach Road. Officials from Buckingham Fire and Rescue, along with the Virginia State Police, say it’s too early to tell what triggered the accident. Both groups did confirm that the injured person was taken from the vehicle and transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville. The person was treated and later released with non-life threatening injuries.