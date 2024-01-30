News Briefs: Prince Edward sets class makeup days, Tigers sell out Published 6:29 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

We’ve got a lot to touch on in today’s news briefs. Prince Edward County Public Schools has set makeup days for the time missed due to winter weather, we have some good news on the college front to celebrate and Prince Edward deputies are asking for help in an investigation.

Prince Edward sets makeup days

We now know when Prince Edward students will make up the days missed due to ice and snow on Jan. 10 and Jan. 16. The school district announced Monday that students will attend classes on Feb. 19 and March 15.

Curtis makes Dean’s List

We have another Farmville native making news in the college ranks. Samford University released its honor roll recipients for the fall semester on Monday. Among the names on the school’s Dean’s List was Farmville’s Morgan Curtis.

Curtis was one of 2,122 students named to Samford’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list at the school, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Good news for Hampden-Sydney

If you hoped to go see Hampden-Sydney’s basketball team play Randolph-Macon this coming Saturday, hopefully you already have a ticket. The school announced Monday that its home game is officially sold out. Instead, if you want to catch the game between the No. 1 Tigers and No. 10 Yellow Jackets, you’ll need to watch it at hsathletics.com, starting at 1:30 p.m. Tipoff Saturday is set for 2 p.m.

Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office asks for help

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office staff is asking for help with a theft case. Between Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, 2023, while homeowners were away, someone broke into a storage building in the 3200 block of Pine Oak Road in Prospect. They stole a red Craftsman riding mower, a trimmer with brushcutter attachment, a trimmer with hedge trimmer, a Minn Kota trolling motor and two swivel boat seats, along with a Gorilla garden cart. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 434-392-8101 or Crimestoppers at 434-392-3400.

Walker chosen for preseason team

We also have a Longwood player to recognize today. Ethan Walker has been named to the Big South Conference preseason team for baseball, the conference office announced. Walker, a sophomore pitcher, was one of Longwood’s best last season. He started in the bullpen, but over time, earned his way into becoming a weekend starter. Breaking down his statistics, Walker held opponents to a .233 batting average, while recording a 4.01 earned run average. He tossed 42.2 innings last season, striking out 40 over that period. Afterwards, he was named to the Big South’s All-Freshman Team.

This time around, he returns to a Longwood team picked to finish eighth, according to the Big South preseason poll. Longwood opens play on Saturday, Feb. 17 at home, when it takes on Siena. Longwood returns 21 players from last season, while head coach Chad Oxendine has brought in 23 newcomers to round out the roster for the 2024 season.