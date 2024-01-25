Making the Grade: Students earn spot on President’s, Dean’s Lists Published 5:12 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

A number of college students who call Prince Edward, Cumberland and Buckingham home have been recognized by their respective schools for outstanding academic achievements, making the dean’s list and president’s list. James Madison University (JMU) and College of Charleston released the names on their president’s and dean’s list honor rolls for the fall semester on Monday, Jan. 22.

But before we go through those names, we have to recognize one student who graduated with honors last month. Farmville native Caroline Seal graduated Cum Laude with a degree in nursing from JMU. Seal also finished with her name on the president’s list at the school. To get on JMU’s president’s list, a student has to carry at least 12 credit hours and earn at least a GPA of 3.9.

Another Farmville resident made the president’s list at the College of Charleston. English major Catherine Rutherford made the president’s list for the fall semester. At the College of Charleston, to qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a GPA of at least 3.8 and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Looking at the Dean’s List

Now we turn back to JMU, as there were a number of students from this region who made the school’s fall dean’s list. To make the dean’s list at JMU, students must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899 for the entire semester.

This year’s group included Meherrin native and English major Ashley Handy, Pamplin native and Marketing major Susan Elam, Rice native and Architectural Design major Meredith Schmidt, Cumberland native and Computer Science major Eliza Samuels, Farmville native and Dietetics major Hannah Cook, Buckingham native and Engineering major Alexander Vaughan and Cartersville native Anaya McClinton, who is majoring in Health Sciences.

Editor’s note: These are not the only students from our region to make the lists. We’ll keep posting announcements as the schools release their data.