Longwood Men’s soccer staff addition announced Published 1:50 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Longwood Head Men’s Soccer Coach Paul Gilbert announced the addition of Yuriy Sadula to his coaching staff.

Sadula has been an assistant since 2019, and he comes to Longwood following two seasons as an assistant at Indiana Tech under Gilbert. He has also served as an assistant at Lubbock Christian and with the Lubbock Matadors of the NPSL.

“I am very excited to have Yuriy on staff here at Longwood,” Gilbert said. “He will be a massive part of everything we do and will have a tremendous impact on our student-athletes. Beyond being an elite football mind, Yuriy’s ability to build and maintain meaningful authentic relationships exemplifies what we value in our program.”

Email newsletter signup

While at Indiana Tech under Gilbert, he helped the Warriors advance to a pair of NAIA National Tournaments, including a trip to the Elite Eight a season ago. Indiana Tech won 26 games in his two seasons there with a record of 26-7-13.

Sadula and Gilbert’s relationship dates long before Indiana Tech, as the duo have known each other since Gilbert was the head coach at Lubbock Christian and Sadula was a stalwart along the back line. He then transitioned directly into coaching following his graduation in 2018.

A four-year player, Sadula played in 68 games. He holds the program record in both starts, 66, and minutes played, 5,807.

Once he transitioned into coaching, he helped guide the team to a winning record over three seasons with a 23-18-4 record, and the team advanced to the Lone Star Conference Finals in 2021, the first time as an NCAA program.

Sadula also helped coach two Lone Star Conference Defensive Players of the Year, two Freshmen of the Year, 15 all-conference honorees and four all-region players.

He holds his degree in Economics, and he has an FA Level 1 Coaching License and his USSF E license.