Leaf vacuuming service ending

Published 12:53 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Staff Report

Loose leaf vacuum service for the Town of Farmville will be shutting down on Monday, Jan. 29. Town staff ask that you call the Public Works department at 392-3331 to schedule vacuum service between now and Jan. 29.

After this date, all loose leaves must be bagged to be picked up. Be reminded to keep leaves free of all other debris, especially limbs and branches. Also, staff ask that you do not rake leaves into the street, ditches or curb lines, as this impedes the flow of water during a rain event.

