LCVA welcomes back Art After Dark Published 8:48 am Friday, January 26, 2024

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) welcomes bustle textiles founder Ashley Webb as host of its first Art After Dark of the new year. The exclusive gallery talk will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

This program is an opportunity for participants to tour the LCVA’s popular current exhibition, Flapper Fashion of the 1920s, with Webb, the exhibition’s curator. Flapper Fashion of the 1920s showcases over 30 period dresses worn by the everyday American woman between 1920 and 1929, placing them in the social and cultural contexts of the day. Webb, a Longwood University alumna, is the owner of bustle textiles maintains several ongoing collections and research related projects for museums, artists, and private collectors in and around the Roanoke area in addition to working full time as the Curator of Collections and Exhibitions with the Roanoke History & O. Winston Link museums, and acting as Registrar for the Moss Arts Center at

Virginia Tech, and as an art handler with the Taubman Museum of Art.

Email newsletter signup

Art After Dark replaces the formal lecture format normally associated with museums with interdisciplinary activities. These evening gatherings have a relaxed atmosphere that encourages engaging conversation.

This program is completely free of charge and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. for refreshments, and the program will begin at 6 p.m.