Larry Edward Waycaster Published 2:35 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

On Jan. 22, Larry Edward Waycaster, 71, of Dillwyn passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Larry was the son of the late Charles Edward Waycaster and Bobbie Jean Hopkins Waycaster of Dillwyn.

He leaves behind a daughter, Melissa Proffitt; a son-in-law and friend, Adam; two grandsons, Dylan (6) and Tucker (2) of Scottsville; a sister, Linda “Jill” Falls; brother-in-law, Bruce, and a brother, Luther Waycaster all of Dillwyn. He also leaves behind a special pet, Dutch, his black lab who was always by his side.

Larry was a hardworking farmer and enjoyed raising cattle. He treasured any opportunity to spend time with his grandsons as “Pop-pop” and, as a Christian, regularly attended church at Browns Chapel. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

To honor his life, on Friday, Jan. 26, a funeral service will be held at Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn at 2 p.m., with interment to follow in Browns Chapel Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.