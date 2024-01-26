Lancers drop matches to Marshall, No. 12 UVA Published 10:55 am Friday, January 26, 2024

The Longwood women’s tennis team finished a challenging first weekend of its spring season Saturday with a pair of 7-0 losses to Marshall and No. 12 Virginia at the Cavaliers’ Boyd Tinsley Courts.

Against Marshall (1-1) in doubles action, Karina Rizvanova and Phoebe Mitchell fell to Emma Vanderheyden and Johanna Strom, 6-2, Oriana Izarra and Nina Hederich lost to Andjela Lopicic and Emily Schut, 6-2 and Sophia Marchetta and Feline van Eijkelenburg were beaten by Aisling McGrane and Sophia Hurrion, 6-1.

With Longwood trailing, 5-0, Rizvanova took Schut to a third set on court five before dropping a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 decision. van Eijkelenburg then took Vanderheyden to a third set, falling in No.1 singles, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6.

Virginia did not drop a set to the Lancers in the second dual match of the day.

Rizvanova won seven games against Sara Ziodato on court four and Alexis Broderick lost 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 to Melodie Collard to finish the match.

The Lancers are back in action Saturday, Feb. 3 at William & Mary at 2 p.m.