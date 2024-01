James “Jim” Brian O’Hara Published 10:00 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

James “Jim” Brian O’Hara was born on Jan. 26, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland and died in Rome, Georgia on Jan. 16.

Jim was a Hampden-Sydney grad, where he met his wife, Patricia McCaddin O’Hara. They lived in Farmville, where he worked as a sports reporter for The Farmville Herald.

Obituary and live streaming info of his funeral at www.hendersonandsons.com.