Music, Stew & Meetings: Herald Calendar for week of Jan. 26, 2024 Published 6:04 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The Herald calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JANUARY 26

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Slate River Band on Friday, Jan. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Email newsletter signup

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host beach music band Nobodys From Nowhere, on Friday, Jan. 26, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JANUARY 27

STEW FUNDRAISER — Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Missions will hold a stew fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 27. That’ll take place at Brenda and Jerry Bowers’ shop in Brookneal, across from Lester’s Food Mart, formerly Sugar Hill Market. There will be one pot each of chicken, beef and mixed stew, at a cost of $8 per quart or $30 per gallon. They will be ready for pickup around 11 a.m. Pre-orders can be made by calling 434-446-3274. Proceeds will go to Mt. Carmel Missions.

FREE COLLEGE BASKETBALL — The Hampden-Sydney men’s basketball team returns home to Kirby Field House on Saturday, Jan. 27, for a game starting at 2 p.m. The Tigers will be taking on Roanoke College and admission is free, as are all home regular season games. Kirby Field House is located at 198 Athletic Center Drive in Hampden-Sydney.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musical group Powers and Brown on Saturday, Jan. 27. The music starts at 5 p.m.

JANUARY 28

DEACON ORDINATION SERVICE — Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3010 Sandy River Road in Burkeville, will have a Deacon Ordination Service for Deacon-elect Robert Hicks on Sunday, Jan. 28, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Larry Smith, Pastor of Rocky Mount Baptist Church in Cumberland, will deliver the ordination sermon. Peaks Baptist Church Mens’ Choir from Prospect will be the guest choir, with lunch served following morning worship at around 12:45 p.m.

JANUARY 29

NAACP MEETING — The previous meeting of the Prince Edward branch of the NAACP has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 29. The meeting will be held at the Moton Museum, beginning at 6 p.m. Farmville Vice-Mayor Armstead “Chuckie” Reid will give a presentation on the Virginia Municipal League, of which he is president.

JANUARY 30

BEEKEEPING FOR BEGINNERS — A beginner beekeeping school will take place at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville on Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. That will continue on Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27. The cost is $50 per person or family unit and includes the book, all classes and a Field Day. The school is designed for those who intend to start a honeybee colony and pre-registration is required. For more information, call Mary Jane Morgan at 434-315-1433 or visit heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

JANUARY 31

FREE COLLEGE BASKETBALL — The Hampden-Sydney men’s basketball team returns home to Kirby Field House on Wednesday, Jan. 31, for a game starting at 7 p.m. The Tigers will be taking on Virginia Wesleyan and admission is free, as are all home regular season games. Kirby Field House is located at 198 Athletic Center Drive in Hampden-Sydney.

FEBRUARY 1

BIRD CLUB MEETING — The Margaret Watson Bird Club will host a presentation about Virginia’s Department of Wildlife cams during their Thursday, Feb. 1 meeting. Meagan Thomas, a DWR Watchable Wildlife Biologist, will describe what makes these wildlife cams so popular and how the public can participate. The meeting will be held at the Prince Edward County Extension Office at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, with light refreshments starting at 6:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 2

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Seth Winters Band on Friday, Feb. 2, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FEBRUARY 3

AUTHOR TALK — Local author Lyndsay Constable of Prospect will be at the Farmville library during an event on Saturday, Feb. 3. The event will start at 2 p.m., as she presents her latest book, The Puzzled Heiress. Lyndsay will do a reading, followed by a discussion with the audience.

FREE CHRISTIAN CONCERT — The congregations of Cumberland and Guinea Presbyterian churches will gather together on Saturday, Feb. 3 for a free concert. Donna Cain, contemporary Christian music artist, will perform at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road (Route 45), beginning at 7 p.m. Fellowship and refreshments will follow.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host jam rock band Dan and the Fam, on Saturday, Feb. 3, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FEBRUARY 9

VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a Valentine’s Day Dinner on Friday, Feb. 9. The meal will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with eat-in or take-out options. The menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, rolls and several dessert options. A minimum $10 donation is requested and the fire department is at 2145 Cumberland Road in Farmville.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host country music group The Travis Reigh Band, on Friday, Feb. 9, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FEBRUARY 10

FREE VALENTINES BRUNCH — New Store Baptist Church will invite singles, widows, widowers and unmarried guests to a free Valentine’s brunch on Saturday, Feb. 10. That’ll run from noon to 3 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church’s Focus Center, located at 6114 Deer Run Road. To register, text or call 434-414-0155 until Feb. 4. You have to dress up for this event.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — Midway Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Irma T. Watson on Saturday, Feb. 10, beginning at 3 p.m. The guest choir will be the Voices of Unity Community Choir, with dinner served after the event. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 18

BLACK HISTORY SERVICE — Midway Baptist Church’s annual Black History Service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Deacon Dorothy Cosby of Tearwallet Baptist Church. A soul food luncheon will be served. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 19

NAACP MEETING — The Prince Edward NAACP branch will hold their February meeting on Monday, Feb. 19 at the Moton Museum. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

FEBRUARY 25

BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM — The Missionary Circle of Union R.Z.U.A. Church will hold a Black History Talent Program on Sunday, Feb. 25, beginning at 3 p.m. Appearing on the program will be Deaconess Lottie Morgan, Sister Dorothy Saunders, Trustee Ju’Coby Hendrick, Rev. Leon Wall, Rev. Carnell Bagley and Roanoke Zion Senior Choir of Bracey. The MC will be Myra Winfield of Union Bethel R.Z.U.A. Church. Please feel free to dress in African or old attire. An old-fashioned dinner will be served and the public is welcome to attend.

MARCH 23

TAKE A WALK — Virginia Take A Walk, a group focusing on mental health awareness, will hold its Farmville 2024 walk on Saturday, March 23, beginning at 11 a.m. The group will meet out by the LOVE sign near Greenfront Furniture.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CAR CLUB MEETS — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club meets the second Monday each month at Merk’s Place in Farmville. Eat in at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. Cruise ins are held on the third Saturday from April through October in the parking lot by Tractor Supply in Farmville. 5 p.m. till dusk. Any car owner is welcome to join the club or bring their car to the cruise ins.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Triumph Baptist Church, located at 2756 Darlington Heights Road in Prince Edward County, welcomes everyone to services each Sunday. Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by Prayer/Praise and worship service at 11:00 a.m. Worship Service is live streamed on the church Facebook page. Rev. Morris Garner is the pastor.

CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, welcomes a new pastor, Jeffery Schroeder. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11:15 a.m. Outside worship is available, by tuning to 1620 AM on the radio.

EXERCISE CLASS — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP — Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT — An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH — New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL — Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP — The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD — Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.