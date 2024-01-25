Hampden-Sydney makes it 12 straight after Wednesday win Published 1:32 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Make that 12 straight. Ryan Clements put up 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while three other Tigers added 12 points each as No. 1 Hampden-Sydney College ran over the University of Lynchburg 81-61 on Wednesday night. Kirby Field House was loud throughout the night, as this marked the first home game with students on campus since Nov. 29.

All five starters for the Tigers scored in double figures as the team improved to 17-1 overall, 9-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) with the win. The visiting Hornets were led by Jordan Parham with a game-high 28 points off the bench, and dropped to 10-9 overall, 5-5 in the ODAC.

Wednesday night also served as a tribute to Ben Lagow. The 20-year-old Hampden-Sydney sophomore died from sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday, Dec. 26, while back at home on Christmas break in Virginia Beach. Lagow played on the lacrosse team and was active in the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support the team and to honor our Hampden-Sydney brother and lacrosse player who left us too soon, Ben Lagow,” said Tigers Head Coach Caleb Kimbrough. “The sense of community at Hampden-Sydney is unmatched and you could feel it tonight.”

Breaking down the game

Hampden-Sydney put the first points on the board when senior Adam Brazil connected on a three-point field goal just 41-seconds into the contest. Following a basket by Lynchburg, the Tigers ran off eight-straight points to lead 10-2 at 16:58, getting a jumper from Hardy, a three-pointer by Alex Elliott and a fast break layup by Brazil. The Hornets were within 17-12 with 14:09 on the first-half clock, before the Garnet & Grey used a 15-2 run to lead 32-14 at 5:53 with points from six different players, including four points from sophomore Shane Fernald and another three-pointer by Elliott.

The visitors rallied back to within 36-25 at 2:41 as Parham scored 11-straight points with a trio of three-pointers, but the home team scored the final nine points of the half to lead 45-27 at the intermission. Josiah Hardy scored the first four, while Davidson Hubbard added the final five, including a late three-pointer.

The Tigers extended their advantage to 51-29 early in the second half as Clements scored five quick points, including a three-pointer, and the lead was 55-35 with 15:51 remaining after a basket inside by Hubbard. Lynchburg kept battling and was within 64-50 at 10:44, but the Tigers pushed the margin back to 20 points to lead 70-50 at 8:18 after two free throws from Hardy, a driving layup by Clements and two free throws from Hubbard.

The Hornets were no closer than 17 points the rest of the way, as a highlight reel steal and two-handed slam dunk by Clements with 4:54 on the clock made it 74-55, and the Garnet & Grey matched their largest lead at 79-57 with 3:15 left to play following 3-4 free throws by Hubbard on consecutive possessions. A pair of late free throws by fifth-year Chase Turner provided for the final margin of victory.

A Tiger’s Tale: Hampden-Sydney stats

Clements led Hampden-Sydney with his 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals – the rebounds, assists and steals all game-highs. Brazil, Elliott and Hubbard each finished with their respective 12 points for the Tigers, with Elliott adding six rebounds, Brazil adding a game-high five assists along with four rebounds and a game-high two steals, and Hubbard adding four rebounds, two assists and a game-high two steals, as well.

Hardy contributed his 11 points, adding two assists and a game-high steals, as well, as all five starters scored in double-figures. Fifth-year team captain Miles Harris had eight points off the bench, including two three-pointers, and game-high 10 rebounds, while Fernald finished with seven points, three rebounds, four assists and a game-high two steals, as well, in 11 minutes. H-SC shot 46% (30-66) from the field, including 41% (9-22) on three-pointers, and 86% (12-14) at the free throw line. The Tigers enjoyed a 29-4 advantage in points from turnovers, forcing 21 miscues by Lynchburg, along with a 38-16 advantage in points scored in the paint.

Parham led Lynchburg with his game-high 28 points off the bench, including 5-6 three-pointers. Jonathan Foust finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets. Lynchburg shot 40% (23-58) from the field, including 44% (10-23) on three-pointers, and 83% (5-6) at the line.

What’s next for Hampden-Sydney?

H-SC continues to enjoy its finest start to a season since 2002-03 when the program began 22-0 en route to a 28-4 campaign that included an NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance.

The Tigers remain at home for the second of four-straight contests in the friendly confines of Fleet Gym (8-0) … hosting ODAC opponent Roanoke College on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. As a reminder, it’s free admission for all regular season home contests at the College.