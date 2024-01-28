Hampden-Sydney keeps streak going with win over Roanoke Published 12:32 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

The capacity of S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium maxes out at 1199. On Saturday afternoon, the Hampden-Sydney Tigers drew the largest crowd of the season, bringing 1092 people to watch a 74-48 blowout win over Roanoke College.

Fifth-year player Ryan Clements led the way for Hampden-Sydney, posting a game-high 19 points, with six assists and three steals. Meanwhile, Clements’ teammate Josiah Hardy recorded a season high 13 points as the Tigers improve to 18-1 overall, 10-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). The visiting Maroons had their recent five-game winning streak stopped, and were led by Joshua McClary with 13 points and a game-high three steals, while dropping to 12-8 overall, 5-6 in the ODAC.

“Unbelievable crowd today, thank you to everyone who came to the game,” said Hampden-Sydney Head Coach Caleb Kimbrough. “That was a total team effort. We played together on both ends of the floor and our depth was a huge advantage. Great way to round out the week!”

Breaking down the game

Hampden-Sydney took an early 4-0 advantage with baskets from Hardy and Clements. Following a timeout at 17:33, RC answered with five-straight points for its only lead of the day at 5-4 with 15:52 on the first-half clock. The Tigers responded with a pair of free throws by Clements, a jumper from freshman Blake Wilson, off the bench, and 1-2 free throws by Clements to lead 9-5 at 11:55.

This started a 17-2 run that had the Garnet & Grey ahead 21-7 with 5:42 left in the half. Clements had seven points during the outburst, and Wilson added four points, while Hardy, senior Davidson Hubbard and sophomore Shane Fernald each had two points. The Maroons were within 21-14 at 4:00, but Hampden-Sydney closed the half with two free throws from fifth-year Chase Turner, a driving layup by Hardy and a jumper from Hubbard to lead 27-17 at the intermission.

Hampden-Sydney outscored RC 14-8 to begin the second half for a 41-25 advantage at 15:55, getting five points each from Hardy and Adam Brazil-both connecting on three-pointers. The Maroons managed to close to within 45-35 with 10:48 remaining, but that was as close as they would get … as the Tigers scored eight unanswered points to lead 53-35 at 9:39 with a layup by Clements as well as consecutive three-pointers from Wilson and Brazil, respectively. H-SC extended its run to 23-5 for a 68-40 advantage with 4:56 left to play as Brazil added another three-pointer, while fifth-year team captain Miles Harris made back-to-back three-pointers off the bench during the outburst. Overall, the Garnet & Grey outscored the visitors 29-13 over the final 10:30 to provide for the final margin of victory to make it 13-in-a-row for the Tigers.

Hampden-Sydney, by the numbers

Clements led Hampden-Sydney with his aforementioned game-highs of 19 points, six assists and three steals, making 9-10 free throws and adding four rebounds. Hardy finished his season-high 13 points for the Tigers, making 6-8 field goals and adding four rebounds, as well. Brazil added his 11 points, including 3-5 three-pointers. Hubbard contributed eight points, seven rebounds and a game-high three steals, as well, while Wilson finished with seven points to equal his season and career-high.

H-SC shot 41% (26-63) from the field, including 31% (8-26) on three-pointers, and 88% (14-16) at the free throw line. The Tigers enjoyed a 23-4 advantage in points from turnovers, forcing 19 miscues by RC, along with a 28-14 advantage in points scored in the paint, and a 23-6 advantage in bench points.

McClary led RC with his 13 points and game-high three steals. Marcus Morgan and Joshua Morse each finished with 10 points for the Maroons, with Morgan adding a game-high 10 rebounds – leading scorer and rebounder, Justin Kuthan, was limited to five points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes. RC shot 32% (12-37) from the field, including 39% (5-13) on three-pointers, and 66% (19-29) at the line.

What’s next for Hampden-Sydney?

H-SC continues to enjoy its finest start to a season since 2002-03 when the program began 22-0 en route to a 28-4 campaign that included an NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance. The Tigers remain at home this week for the third of four-straight contests in the friendly confines of Fleet Gym (9-0), hosting ODAC opponent Virginia Wesleyan University on Wednesday night, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. As a reminder, it’s free admission for all regular season home contests at the college.