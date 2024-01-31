FFA members receive highest FFA degree Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

1 of 3

Three members of the Buckingham Sr. FFA chapter met the requirements for the highest degree of the National FFA Organization. Tanner Wise and Trent Snoddy traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana to attend the 96th National FFA Convention and received the prestigious American FFA degree on Nov. 4. Tyler Padgett also received his American degree even though he could not be present in Indianapolis.

These young men were active members of the FFA during their time in middle school and high school. They graduated from Buckingham County High School in 2022.

Tyler Padgett is the son of Carrie and Terry Taylor of Buckingham. He served as Sentinel and Vice-President for two years. Tyler participated in the Forestry Judging CDE.

Email newsletter signup

“The FFA taught me strength, perseverance, leadership, hard work and dedication,” Tyler said, when asked about FFA’s impact. “The FFA had such a positive impact on my life and I’m forever thankful for that.”

Trenton Snoddy is the son of Sam and Leslie Snoddy of New Canton. Trent served as the Sentinel for two years and as the Treasurer his senior year. Trent competed in the Forestry Judging CDE and Veterinary Science CDE.

“You might outgrow the jacket, but you’ll never outgrow the experience,” Trent said. “The FFA had a major impact on my life going through school that I know will stick with me throughout my life.”

Tanner Wise is the son of David and Sherri Wise of Dillwyn. Tanner served as Secretary, 2nd Vice President and President his senior year. Tanner competed in the Agricultural Demonstration Contest, Employment Skills Contest, Livestock Judging and Livestock Showing. Tanner was asked to find a quote about agriculture and the impact that it has had on him. He chose one from Joseph Joubert, which says “Agriculture engenders good sense and a good sense of an excellent kind.”

“This quote defines how agriculture positively influences everyone involved in agriculture, both young and old,” Tanner said. “It also states how agriculture consists of great people who all have the same goal of advocating for agriculture and wanting to produce high-quality agricultural products for everyone. This quote inspires me daily to advocate for agriculture, allowing everyone to understand where their food, clothing, and other products come from. I encourage everyone, even those not closely connected to agriculture, to support agriculture and always remember and utilize this quote when advocating or working in agriculture.”

Only 1% of FFA members are eligible to get their American FFA degree. It’s such a remarkable accomplishment that deserves recognition. These talented individuals showcased their unwavering dedication to agriculture and made their chapter incredibly proud.