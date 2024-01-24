Death Notices for Wednesday, Jan. 24 Published 10:15 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

See below for today’s death notices.

Rodney Brown, 73 of Buckingham County, passed away Jan. 14. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Reid’s Funeral Home. Interment was in the Fork Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Buckingham. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.

Charles Nunnally, 78 of Pamplin, passed away Jan. 19. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 26, at noon, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, Prospect. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

Lois Jacqueline Coles, 83 of Pamplin, passed away Jan. 15. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, at noon, at the Jesus Center, Appomattox. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Elsie Cornell Catlett Martin, 91, of Midlothian, formerly of Buckingham, passed Jan. 19. Graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Enon Baptist Church Cemetery at noon.

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.