Death Notices for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

Bobby Gene Chambers, 67 of Pamplin, passed away Jan. 22. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Pamplin. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Melvin Branch Hendricks, 71 of Pamplin, passed away Jan. 18. Funeral service will be held on Jan. 27, at 3 p.m., at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church, Prospect. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

David Oral Bickford, 75 of New Canton, died Jan. 24. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, New Canton with interment in the church cemetery. Dunkum Funeral Home is serving the family.

