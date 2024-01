Daisy Award winner honored Published 3:25 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Rhonda Bowen RN, is the fourth quarter recipient of the Daisy Award. Pictured are, from left, Tom Angelo, Centra CEO; Claudia Meinhard, Centra CNO, Bowen and Kathy Kendall, Nurse Director of Tele-Med Surgery. The Daisy Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses who go above and beyond to provide patients and families with excellent compassionate care.