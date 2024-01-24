Cumberland County School Board honors students Published 11:06 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Each month during their regular meeting, the Cumberland County School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized by School Board members at the Jan. 2024 meeting:

• Carleigh Pryor, kindergarten student at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Patrick Pryor and Dominique Brown of Cumberland.

• Leah Jones, fifth grader at Cumberland Middle School, daughter of Richard and Soma Jones of Farmville.

• Noah Eroh, ninth grader at Cumberland High School, son of Robert and Jeri Eroh of Powhatan.