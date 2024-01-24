Charles Douglas Puckett Published 10:05 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Charles Douglas Puckett, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 17. He went to work as usual that morning and arrived at his eternal home that afternoon. He left this world quickly and surrounded by his family which was exactly what he hoped would happen when his time came.

Charles was born on Dec. 10, 1950 to the late Jack M. and Vera H. Puckett. He was co-owner and manager of Town & Country Furniture, as well as founder of Charles Puckett Insurance Agency.

He was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church, where he held many different positions through the years. Charles was a member of the Farmville Masonic Lodge and the Southside Shrine Club. It was through his work and his involvement in the community where he met so many dear and close friends. Charles took great joy in spending time with his family and friends.

Email newsletter signup

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Penny; as well as his children, Dayton (Toni) and Daniel (Brandy); grandchildren, Hadley, Charlton, Berke, Carly, and Caleb, and numerous cousins and other extended family. He is now holding his granddaughter, Caroline.

A celebration of life was held at Puckett Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m., with a private burial following. Family received friends on Tuesday from 12 -2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can go to Heritage Baptist, Shriners Children’s Hospital or a charity of choice. www. puckettfh.com.