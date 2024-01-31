Celia Alice DeHart Throckmorton Published 9:00 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Celia Alice DeHart Throckmorton passed away on Jan. 28, at the age of 90.

Alice was born in Meherrin, to the late Creed DeHart and Helen Lindsey DeHart. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service, serving as clerk at Farmville and postmistress at Hampden-Sydney. Alice loved her flowers and took great pride in earning “Yard of the Month” on multiple occasions. She was a 68 year member of the Virginia Order of the Eastern Star. While she enjoyed all these activities, nothing made her more happy than picking up her guitar and singing.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie D. Throckmorton; sister, Virginia Redd; brothers, Wilbur DeHart and Norman DeHart and granddaughter, Lindsey Hart.

She is survived by a sister, Lavonne Chernault; son, Denny Throckmorton (Becky); daughter, Carolyn Dove (Delbert); three grandsons, Kristofer Goin (Kimberly), Aaron Throckmorton (Crystal) and Dustin Throckmorton (Elizabeth); 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be Friday, Feb. 2, at 1:30 p.m. at Douglas Presbyterian Church. Repass will follow service.

Memorial Contributions may be made to either: Greater Blue Ridge Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 3959 Electric Rd. Suite 222 Roanoke, VA 24018 or Douglas Presbyterian Church, 32 Douglas Church Road Farmville, VA 23901.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.