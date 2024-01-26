AKA Sorority brings Christmas cheer Published 8:27 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter, spent time in December delivering gifts and dinner and singing Christmas carols to the residents of the Corporation of Quality Divine Services, Inc. which is located in Buckingham County. This activity is one of the sorority’s ongoing projects involving the community. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to all Mankind.” Pictured are, from left, Sorority members Joyce Booker and Bobbie Holman.