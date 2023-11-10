William Howard Orange Sr. Published 6:47 am Friday, November 10, 2023

William Howard Orange Sr., of Farmville, passed away peacefully, Monday, Nov. 6, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 24, 1942, to the late Lawrence Howard and Ruth Lowe Orange.

William is survived by his loving wife, Judy Foutz Orange, of 42 years; a son, William Howard Orange Jr. (Christy); daughters, Cindy Orange Toone (Bobby) and Terry Lynn Brown (Bill); his greatest blessings, his two grandsons Austin (Lexi) and Brandon (Lauren); three special sisters-in-laws, Janice Harris (Rodney), Serene Routt (Karl) and Cathy Miller (Buster) and a host of special nieces and nephews.

Pop/Papa was a loving, caring man with a huge heart who never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a charter member of the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad and worked as a Route Salesman for Flowers Baking Company for many years.

The family invites friends and loved ones to join them for a celebration of life on Friday, Nov.10, at 11 a.m. at New Life Church in Farmville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad, Farmville.