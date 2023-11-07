Virginia State Police provide details in Quail Crossing death Published 9:38 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

The Virginia State Police have provided details into what led to a man’s death late last week on Quail Crossing Road.

At 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, Virginia State Police were called out to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Quail Crossing Road in Prince Edward County. Arriving on scene, the state trooper found a vehicle had run off the road and into an embankment. According to Corinne Geller, Public Relations Director for the Virginia State Police, the trooper found the driver, an adult male, dead inside the vehicle. However, Geller said it does not appear that the crash killed him.

“At this stage of the investigation, it appears the driver suffered a self-inflicted gunshot prior to the traffic crash,” Geller said.

She added that a firearm was recovered from inside the vehicle and there was no evidence of foul play found at the scene. The man’s name has not been released yet, as State Police officials attempt to contact his family.

Meanwhile, Geller said, the investigation is continuing.