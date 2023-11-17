Third Thursday Book Club hears from Linwood Davis Published 9:45 am Friday, November 17, 2023

The Third Thursday Book Club held its October Meeting at the home of Shannon Friedman. Linwood Davis, a retired Latin teacher, was the speaker. Davis taught Latin at the high school level for 27 years. He has spent the last six years compiling a Latin-English dictionary which will soon be published. This dictionary will be most helpful for students of Latin. Pictured are Linwood Davis and book club host Shannon Friedman.