The Longwood Garden Club learns about arrangements

Published 2:51 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

By Staff Report

Longwood Garden Club

The Longwood Garden Club met on Monday, October 23, at the home of Shannon Friedman at 410 Fourth Avenue in Farmville. The meeting was hosted by Shannon Friedman and Mindy Osborn. The program of the day was a Creative Arrangement with Magnolia and Other Fresh Greenery by India Hill of The Bloom Girls in Orange. India gave an excellent program as she worked on her arrangement suggesting numerous ideas that we could use in future arrangements. The artistic arrangement for the day was A Tussie Mussie Using Flowers of One’s Choice.

Eight members exhibited ten arrangements. Frances Bailey, Shirley Blackwell, Candace Dowdy, Harlan Horton, Jennifer Wall, Betty Gail Wolfrey, and Gregory Wolfrey were awarded blue ribbons. Anne Tyler Paulek received a red.  Hostess Shannon Friedman was awarded a blue ribbon for her tabletop arrangement. The horticulture for the day was Autumn Foliage or Specimens of One’s Choice. Seven members exhibited eight horticultural specimens. Shirley Blackwell, Harlan Horton, Reed Horton, Jennifer Wall, and Gregory Wolfrey received blue ribbons. Norwood Bailey and Betty Gail Wolfrey received red.

