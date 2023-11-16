Shores participates in SCOPE 19

Published 12:18 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Staff Report

SCOPE 19

Cumberland High Principal Missy Shores was recognized by the School Board for being selected to participate in the SCOPE 19 program of University of Virginia School of Education and Human Development program. SCOPE 19 is a two-year leadership development program for high potential school administrators. SCOPE stands for Statewide Communities of Practice for Excellence. The purpose of the program is to develop and support a cadre of exemplary leaders through the establishment of a statewide community of educational leaders and practitioners. The philosophy of the program is “Leading People, Leading Learning.”

