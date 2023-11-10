Pocahontas ‘Polly’ Simpson Duncan Published 10:42 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Pocahontas “Polly” Simpson Duncan, 88, departed her earthly life on Nov. 3, surrounded by her loving family.

Polly and her twin sister, Peggy, were born to Visa Lou and Charles Archer Simpson of Prospect, April 1935. She graduated from Farmville High School, where she played the flute in the band, and attended Longwood College. In 1956, she married William Earl “Willie” Duncan and moved to the Duncan’s family farm. There she raised two daughters and helped care for several grandchildren when they were young.

She enjoyed singing in the Oakwood Methodist Church Choir and being a member of the Cartersville Garden Club. Above all, she treasured time with her family and attended every grandchild’s and great-grandchild’s game, event or recital whenever possible.

She was predeceased by her parents and husband as well as by siblings: Mildred, Lena Rose and Richard.

She is survived by daughters: Terry Duncan Stokes (Dennis) and Emily Duncan Lyster (Michael); grandchildren: Lisa Richter, Kendall Tanaka (Jonathan), Jacob Stokes (Mary Ellen), Stuart Lyster, Archer Lyster and Andrea Lyster; as well as by great-grandchildren: Berkeley Richter, Bo Richter, Woody Richter, Kai Tanaka and Ivy Tanaka, and many close nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her cherished twin sister, Peggy, whom she loved dearly and treasured their time talking, watching Washington Nationals baseball or cheering on the Hampden-Sydney Tigers.

One of Polly’s great joys was being part of the Oakwood United Methodist family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Oakwood at 1291 Columbia Road, Columbia, VA 23038.

The family also wishes to thank the medical, nursing and support staff at The Woodland in Farmville as well as Centra – Southside Community Hospital for their compassionate care and support.

Interment will be private.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Dec. 27, at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 1291 Columbia Road, Columbia, VA 23038.