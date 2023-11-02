Patriot Guard Riders paid tribute to American heroes Published 3:27 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

On Thursday, Oct. 19, members of the American Legion Post # 32, Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders and Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at the Virginia’s Veterans Cemetery in Amelia to dedicate a bench and attend the funerals of three unclaimed veterans. Patriot Guard Riders organize these special funerals, where forgotten heroes are laid to rest. Their motto is: No veteran should ever be buried alone. The participants included Patriot Guard Members: Will Nash, Mike Byorick, Mark and Alison Kendrick. American Legion Post # 32 members were: Raymond Ridley, Gene Brooks and Tom Crouse. Mickie Rappold represented the American Legion Riders. Jenny Bobko, Nancy Pempel and Yvonne Costello (not pictured) represented the Daughters of the American Revolution.