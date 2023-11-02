Patriot Guard Riders paid tribute to American heroes

Published 3:27 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Staff Report

On Thursday, Oct. 19, members of the American Legion Post # 32, Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders and Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at the Virginia’s Veterans Cemetery in Amelia to dedicate a bench and attend the funerals of three unclaimed veterans. Patriot Guard Riders organize these special funerals, where forgotten heroes are laid to rest. Their motto is: No veteran should ever be buried alone. The participants included Patriot Guard Members: Will Nash, Mike Byorick, Mark and Alison Kendrick. American Legion Post # 32 members were: Raymond Ridley, Gene Brooks and Tom Crouse. Mickie Rappold represented the American Legion Riders. Jenny Bobko, Nancy Pempel and Yvonne Costello (not pictured) represented the Daughters of the American Revolution. 

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyles

Herald Community Calendar

Herald Community Calendar for week of Nov. 3, 2023

Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment

Funeral establishment turns 40

Garden Study Club

Garden Study Club learns about propagating plants

Costume contest

Who Won? Costume contest results from Halloween in Farmville

Print Article