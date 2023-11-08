Mary Estelle Gordon Rose Published 7:04 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Mary Estelle Gordon Rose was born on August 25, 1938 to the late Phyllis Jefferson Gordon and Joe Smith Gordon. She departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 22, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was the third of 10 children.

In Feb. 1957 she was united in Holy Matrimony to William H. Rose. To that union four sons and one daughter were born.

Estelle confessed her life to Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Union Hill Baptist Church, until her death. She was a member of the senior choir, fulfilled the position of church clerk briefly and she was a lifelong member of NAACP. She loved reading her bible.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Hazel and Shirlee (twins), Odessa, JoAnne and Lois.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, William; daughter, Dennett; four sons, Kirk, Gary (Clarissa), Boyd (Rosalyn) and Ellis (Robin); three sisters, Elizabeth Gordon Bailey, Lucy Gordon White and Doretha Gordon Dickens (Ernest); one brother, Joe Jr. (Shirley); two sisters-in-law, Ella Rose and Nina Rose Ross (John); eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Union Hill Baptist Church in Buckingham, Rev. Charles Trice officiated and Rev. James Rose, Eulogist. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

A viewing was held one hour prior to the service.

Family and friends may sign her virtual guestbook at www.WellsSheffield.com.

Arrangements by the Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston.