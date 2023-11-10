Longwood Lancers prepare for Homecoming Published 8:34 am Friday, November 10, 2023

The celebration is coming to Farmville this weekend as Longwood University will host Homecoming and Alumni Weekend. That means more than 1,000 visitors will be coming to town, coinciding with the first-ever home men’s and women’s basketball games in the new Joan Perry Brock Center, which opened its doors this fall.

The 3,000-seat arena is expected to sell out as the men take on St. Mary’s on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m. The Lancer women will take the floor on Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon against Chowan.

“Homecoming and Alumni Weekend is much more than a chance for Longwood alumni to get together and reminisce on their time at college,” said Nicole Perkins, senior director for alumni engagement. “It’s also a chance for them to reconnect with Farmville, the place they called home for four years. Every year they tell us how much they love seeing the town grow and enjoying new stores on Main Street, dining at local restaurants, and feeling the energy of a college town.”

More information about Homecoming and Alumni Weekend events can be found at go.longwood.edu/homecoming.