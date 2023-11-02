Letter to the Editor: This is why we support Epps Published 12:30 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Editor,

We, the members of the Gully Tavern Hunting Party, Rice, are writing to endorse L. A. “Tony Epps”, for Sheriff of Prince Edward County. We have known Tony Epps for many years, both as a fellow sportsman and as a friend. He is a man of integrity, character, and strong leadership skills.

Tony Epps has demonstrated his commitment to public service throughout his career. He has volunteered his time and resources to support a variety of charitable causes, and he has always been willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He is also a strong advocate for youth sports and education.

Tony Epps is the best candidate for Sheriff of Prince Edward County because he has the experience, the skills, and the passion to serve our community. He is a problem solver who is not afraid to tackle difficult challenges. He is also a consensus builder who can bring people together from all walks of life.

We urge you to vote for L. A. “Tony” Epps on November 7. He is the best candidate to represent our community and fight for our values.

Sincerely,

Earl Atkins

Vice President

Gully Tavern Hunting Party

Rice