Letter to the Editor: The definition of a veteran Published 11:53 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Dear Editor,

We’d like to share a definition of a “veteran”: a veteran is someone who, at a significant juncture in their life, wrote a blank check payable to the “United States of America,” an amount encompassing everything, even their life.

As the nation gears up to commemorate Veterans Day on Nov. 11, we seek to honor these brave souls. In downtown Farmville, we have planned three special events to pay tribute to those who made this sacrifice, and we extend a warm invitation to all.

Email newsletter signup

The first event is the Farmville Veterans Day Ceremony, hosted by the Fuqua School band, which will take place at Crute Stage, located at the intersection of Main Street and Fourth Street, on Friday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. (In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the Fuqua School upper school gymnasium).

Our second event involves the ringing of bells. As the armistice was signed to end World War One at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, numerous churches will ring their bells for one minute, starting at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 11.

The third and exciting addition this year is the “Salute to Service – Veterans Day Extravaganza” happening on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. All veterans and their loved ones are welcomed.

A collaborative effort by the Piedmont Area Veterans Council, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Farmville Jarheads, Daughters of the American Revolution, Military Officers of America Association, High Bridge State Park, Longwood University’s ROTC department, Three Roads Brewing Company, the Town of Farmville, and numerous dedicated volunteers has brought this event to life.

The “Salute to Service – Veterans Day Extravaganza” kicks off at 1 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing Company, 312 W. Third Street in Farmville. Veterans will receive a special entrance, commemorative cup, and exclusive gifts.

From 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., enjoy live music by the a cappella group Sweet Adelines and the Heart of Virginia Community Band, affiliated with the Longwood Music Department, featuring patriotic melodies.

At 1:30 p.m., join us for the Opening Ceremony, filled with pomp, tradition, and patriotism, featuring a Color Guard, a medley of service themes, and recognition for Gold Star families and other esteemed groups.

Between 1 and 5 p.m., the event will transform into a festival, with booths set up by veterans-related organizations. Veterans seeking information on their benefits, an opportunity to engage with military-related organizations, or a chance to connect with fellow veterans and forge new friendships are encouraged to attend.

You’ll also find DJs, a military equipment display, food trucks, and a sea of red, white, and blue. It’s a day of fun for the family. Veterans are encouraged to proudly wear their branch of service attire, and all attendees are invited to display their patriotism by wearing red, white, and blue. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair!

For more details, please visit “Friends of Farmville Veterans” on Facebook or call 434-414-4494.

Kerby Moore

Veterans Day Extravaganza Committee