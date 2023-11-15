Learning about Piedmont Area Veterans Council Published 4:44 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Sarah Maddox, CEO of Piedmont Area Veterans Council in Farmville, was the guest speaker during the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter’s Oct. 7 meeting at Farmville Presbyterian Church. Maddox served in the Army and since leaving that service, has had many different jobs working with veterans. She has worked with the Burn Unit at Camp LeJeune, started the Lynchburg Veterans Council in 2015 and the Piedmont Area Veterans Council in Farmville in 2020. She is the CEO but the Council is made up of volunteers that work with her. Maddox works with veterans in an eight-county area, seeing about 300- 400 veterans per month. She has helped bring over two million dollars to Piedmont area veterans, spouses, and even caregivers. She also seeks donations from local businesses to support veterans. To learn more about the Piedmont Area Veterans Council, you can email them at pavc23901@aol.com or call 434-392-4142. Pictured are JR-L Second Vice-Regent Donna Browning and Maddox.