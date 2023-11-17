LCVA plans Winter Wonderland Published 8:43 am Friday, November 17, 2023

For the 18th year, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts will be inviting people to a Winter Wonderland early next month. On Saturday, Dec. 2, the doors will open for a family art workshop, running from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a variety of arts and crafts activities the whole family can enjoy.

Glitter, glue, and plenty of smiling volunteers will be on hand. Participants only need to bring their creativity! Children must be accompanied by an adult.

“The LCVA is very excited to celebrate almost two decades of the Winter Wonderland Workshop!” said LCVA Direction of Education and Outreach Emily Grabiec. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for everyone in the community to come together to create fun art projects and enjoy the winter season.”

This 2023 Winter Wonderland Workshop is made possible by the Farmville Lions Club. The event is free and no registration is required. The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts is located at the intersection of Third Street & Main Street in downtown Farmville.