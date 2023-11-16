Kimbrough named Coach of the Week Published 2:55 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

His team has started 2-0 as you can read above, but now Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) Basketball Head Coach Caleb Kimbrough is getting some recognition of his own. The fifth-year coach has been named the Week Division III Coach of the Week.

Kimbrough is now eligible for the HoopDirt. com National Coach of the Year Award, which will be announced at the conclusion of the 2023- 24 college basketball season. This is the ninth season that HoopDirt. com has run the Coach of the Week and Coach of the Year programs.

Coach Kimbrough led H-SC to a pair of season-opening wins as the preseason No. 8 Tigers began with a 74-53 home win past defending NCAA Division III National Champion and preseason No. 1 Christopher Newport University on November 8, leading 31-22 at halftime and by as many as 24 points in the second half, for arguably one of the biggest wins in program history … while believed to be the program’s first Top 10 match-up at home, as well. The Garnet and Grey followed with a 74-48 home win past Greensboro (NC) College on Nov. 12, leading 39-22 at the intermission and by as many as 33 points in the second half en route to the victory.

H-SC, ranked eighth nationally in the D3hoops. com Preseason Top 25, will go on the road for the first time this season to participate in the Al Van Wie/Rotary Tip-Off Tournament hosted by the College of Wooster on Nov. 17-18 in Wooster, Ohio. The Tigers will play Widener (PA) University on Friday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. and either host Wooster or Rose-Hulman (IN) on Saturday, Nov. 18, at either 2:15 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.