Joyce B. Hicks Published 9:43 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Joyce B. Hicks, departed this earthly realm on Nov. 5, at the age of 88. She was born on May 26, 1935, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert V. Brisentine, of Prospect. Joyce’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Joyce was well known for her vibrant spirit and zest for life. She formed many enduring friendships in Prince Edward County throughout her journey. An ardent golfer, Joyce possessed a remarkable skill – her golf swing, though modest in hitting distance, always struck true and straight, a testament to her unwavering passion for the game.

As a mother, Joyce exemplified unwavering support. She has been a source of strength and comfort for her children and grandchildren all their lives. Her best quality was her gift of unconditional love, through life’s many challenges and turmoil.

Joyce was a graduate of Farmville High School, and furthered her education at Longwood College in the school’s Nursing Program.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Joni L. Elliott of Chesterfield and her son, James G. McGall Jr. of Jupiter, Florida. Joyce’s legacy extends to her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, scattered around the world.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy B. Noel, and her son, Jeffrey A. McGall.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville.

In remembrance of Joyce’s life and in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Farmville Rescue Squad.

Joyce Hicks will forever be remembered for her smile, kindness, and the indelible mark she left on the lives of those she touched. Mom, we know your soul will find eternal peace, and may her memory be a guiding light for all who had the privilege of knowing her.