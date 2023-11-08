Joe Daniel Jamerson Sr. Published 8:03 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Joe Daniel Jamerson Sr., passed away on Friday, Nov. 3, at the University of Virginia Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Joe was born on Jan. 17, 1946 and was raised on Willis Mountain in Buckingham County. He was brought up to serve his Savior, Jesus Christ, work hard and appreciate the values of country life. As a self-employed well driller, he was known for his work ethic and dependability. Joe was an avid fisherman and fan of NASCAR and Rusty Wallace. Although he was not outwardly affectionate, Joe was a deeply caring man who let you know you were important to him by checking your car’s tire pressure and oil or reminding you that its inspection was due.

Joe was a beloved husband to Joanne and father to Joe Jr.. Known and respected by his community, where he earned the title “Mayor of Glenmore”, he could be seen most days driving his truck up and down the county’s roads. Perhaps, Joe’s favorite title was that of Papa to his grandson, Kyle, for whom he served as a model of reliability and the importance of living a virtuous life.

Joe is predeceased by his parents, Reggie Lee and Mary Sue Whorley Jamerson as well as his nephew, Jerry Lee Jamerson Jr.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Joanne Ragland Jamerson; son, Joe Jamerson Jr. (Jill Anderson); grandson, Kyle Jamerson and brother, Jerry Jamerson (Zanie).

Funeral services were held Nov. 7, in the Dunkum Funeral Home with interment in the Jamerson Family Cemetery.