Jane Annette Inge Published 7:46 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Jane Annette Inge passed away at her home at Lake Monticello on Oct. 7. Her son Jesse Mathias Inge Witkowski and husband Matthew Witkowski were by her side.

Jane was born in Farmville on April 12, 1952, to Rosa and Richard Inge. She attended Prince Edward Academy and Mary Washington University (B.A. 1974), and then worked as a writer/editor for several organizations. She was a lover of gardening and an avid home chef.

In addition to her parents, Jane is preceded in death by her sister, Diann Byrd Inge of Farmville.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her husband and son, as well as numerous cousins and many others whom she loved as family.

A memorial service is not yet scheduled at this time.