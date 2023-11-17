Herald Community Calendar for week of Nov. 17, 2023 Published 6:02 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOVEMBER 16

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Nov. 16, beginning at 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER 17

POPLAR HILL COMMUNITY MEETING — The Poplar Hill Community Development Authority will meet on Friday, Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m. That’ll take place in the Prince Edward County Administrator’s Office, located at 111 N. South Street on the third floor.

MOAA MEETING — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold a self-pay luncheon/program on Friday, Nov. 17, beginning at 12:30 p.m. That’ll take place at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Briana Merkel on Friday, Nov. 17. The music begins at 5 p.m.

NOVEMBER 18

PRE-MEN’S DAY — Midway Men’s Ministry will have a Pre-Men’s Day Service on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. The gospel group “Men of Praise” will be in concert. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

THANKSGIVING LUNCH — A Thanksgiving community luncheon will be held at the Triumph Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Rev. Morris Garner and the church members invite people to an afternoon of food, fun and music. The church is located at 2756 Darlington Heights Road in Prince Edward County.

VETERANS CEREMONY — The Balm of Gilead Community Missions will hold a Veteran’s Ceremony and Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 18, beginning at 3 p.m. It’ll be held at the old Farmville Antique Building, located on Highway 15. All veterans and their families are invited to attend.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician CJ Oswald on Saturday, Nov. 18. The music begins at 5 p.m.

NOVEMBER 19

MISSIONARY PROGRAM — High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will have its annual missionary program on Sunday, Nov. 19, beginning at 10 a.m.

MEN’S DAY SERVICE — Midway’s Men’s Ministry will celebrate Men’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. The guest minister will be Rev. Kevin Bolden Sr. Midway Baptist Church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — St. Andrews Baptist Church, located at 2100 Taro Road in Cullen, will celebrate Family and Friends Day with a service beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19. Dr. Maurice Finney will preach, with a meal served afterwards.

CHOIR AND MISSIONARY DAY — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will hold Choir and Missionary Day on Sunday, Nov. 19 during the 11:30 a.m. service, with dinner to follow.

NOVEMBER 20

NAACP MEETING — The Prince Edward branch of the NAACP will meet at the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20. Desiree Washington, Dean of Culture and Inclusion at Hampden-Sydney College and Cameron Patterson, Vice President for Student Affairs at Longwood University, will speak.

NOVEMBER 22

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER — Thomas Chapel, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold a community Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 22, beginning at 6 p.m.

NOVEMBER 23

THANKSGIVING SERVICE — Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church will celebrate Thanksgiving Day with a service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

NOVEMBER 24

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Travis Reigh on Friday, Nov. 24. The music begins at 5 p.m.

NOVEMBER 25

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Megan Para on Saturday, Nov. 25. The music begins at 5 p.m.

NOVEMBER 26

ANNIVERSARY SERVICE — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9617 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold an anniversary service for Rev. Irma Exantus during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Dr. Lloyd Feggans will serve as the guest minister, with dinner after the service.

ROYAL SUPREMES ANNIVERSARY — The Royal Supremes of Farmville will celebrate their 46th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. It’ll take place at Prince Edward High, located at 35 Eagle Drive in Farmville featuring Denise and the Traveling Aires, Cornerstone Male Chorus, New Creations, As 1 Mime Ministry and the Traveling Angels. Deacon Perry Carrington will be the MC.

NOVEMBER 27

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will meet on Monday, Nov. 27 in the Extension Office at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

DECEMBER 1-3

CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE — Historic Buckingham will hold their annual Christmas Open House events at both the Housewright Museum and the Adams Museum, during the first weekend in December. Both museums will be open and decorated for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. after the Community Tree Lighting at Buckingham Courthouse. They’ll be open again on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with special exhibits and displays. The museums are located on Route 60 across from the Buckingham County Courthouse at 13012 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham.

DECEMBER 1-4

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE — The Friends of the Cumberland Library will hold a holiday boutique on Friday, Dec. 1, Saturday, Dec. 2 and Monday, Dec. 4 at the library during regular hours. All proceeds will go to benefit the Cumberland Library, which is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

DECEMBER 2

ROTARY CLUB PANCAKE BREAKFAST — The Rotary Club of Farmville will hold their annual pancake breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Woodland Community Center. Breakfast will include eggs, pancakes, breakfast meats and beverages provided by The Woodland. The event will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., with all proceeds going to Prince Edward Christmas Mother. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 10 and children under 5 eat free. Tickets can be purchased at Benchmark Community Bank, Citizens Bank and Trust, Piedmont Real Estate and from any Rotarian.

DECEMBER 3

CHRISTMAS MARKET — Historic Buckingham will hold the group’s annual Christmas market on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historic Village, located at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham. The Christmas Market will feature art, crafts, jewelry, paintings, ornaments, baked goods and Foxfire Farm Christmas wreaths for sale.

DECEMBER 7

DEACONS AND TRUSTEES — The Cumberland Deacons and Trustees Conference will hold its quarterly meeting at Center Union Baptist Church on Thursday, Dec. 7, beginning at 7 p.m.

DECEMBER 8

CHRISTMAS MARKET — The United Women in Faith group at Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street, will hold a Christmas Market on Friday, Dec. 8. That will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, with seasonal baked goods, crafts, collectibles, antiques and angel figurines. Proceeds will go to help local missions.

DECEMBER 9

INSTALLATION SERVICE — Peaks Baptist Church, located at 1948 Peaks Road in Prospect, will hold an installation service for Pastor-Elect Rev. Stanley Wesley on Saturday, Dec. 9, beginning at 1 p.m.

DECEMBER 10

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — Mercy Seat Baptist Church will celebrate Rev. Walter Fells’ 17th pastoral anniversary during a service on Sunday, Dec. 10, beginning at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Byran Stevens of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Powhatan. Dr. James H. Taylor III, pastor of Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies and worship leader, with music provided by Deacon Perry Carrington and the Voices of Unity.

DECEMBER 16

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR — St. John’s Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 16, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be Christmas gifts, baked goods and a cookie walk, with proceeds going to benefit the church and local charities. The church is located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, welcomes a new pastor, Jeffery Schroeder. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11:15 a.m. Outside worship is available, by tuning to 1620 AM on the radio.

EXERCISE CLASS — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP — Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT — An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH — New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL — Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.