Herald Community Calendar for week of Nov. 10, 2023 Published 12:51 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

The Herald community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOVEMBER 9

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Nov. 9, beginning at 7 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

NOVEMBER 10

VETERANS DAY TRIBUTE – Fuqua School will hold a Veterans Day tribute at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Usually held outside, because of potential storms, the event will be held at Gilmer Gym on the Fuqua School campus.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musicians Powers & Brown on Friday, Nov. 10. The music begins at 5 p.m.

NOVEMBER 11

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST – Pisgah Baptist Church in Rice will hold a community breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Steve Conwell from Maranatha Baptist Church.

BRUNSWICK STEW FUNDRAISER – Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Brunswick Stew fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 11, running from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. That’ll be held at the firehouse, located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road, the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road. The stew is $10 per quart. Preorders are encouraged by calling 434-689-2739 or 434-689-2661.

YARD SALE FUNDRAISER – Thomas Chapel, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold a yard sale, chili and cornbread lunch fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 11. The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m., with proceeds going to benefit local charities.

HOLLY JOLLY BAZAAR – Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church, located at 14 Fitzgerald Road in Cumberland County, will hold a Holly Jolly Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be hosted by the church’s Women on a Mission group. There will be locally crafted arts, crafts, fresh baked goods and more. The fundraiser will support local missions.

WOMEN & YOUNG LADIES CONFERENCE – Full Life Fellowship Ministries will hold a Women and Young Ladies Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Speakers for the conference will be Pastor Wendy Lyles Jones of Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations and Apostle Mona Lisa McCorkle of The Garden Worship and Outreach Center. The event will be held at the Buckingham County Community Center, located at 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn.

ART SHOW – Pamplin Area Legacy Supporters (PALS) will host the 12th annual art show and sale at the Historic Pamplin Depot, located at 115 Main Street in downtown Pamplin. That will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with local artists displaying their original creations.

A SALUTE TO SERVICE – There will be a Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Three Roads Brewing Company. The brewery is located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville and the event will run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. At 1 p.m., there will be an opening ceremony with a Color Guard, recognition of Gold Star families, a medley of service themes and more. Then from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be booths set up by local veterans-related organizations.

NOVEMBER 12

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY – Sharon Baptist Church will celebrate its 155 anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hurt, pastor of First Rock Baptist Church in Prospect, will be the guest speaker. Sharon Baptist is located on Plank Road in Cumberland County.

HABITAT BINGO – Piedmont Habitat for Humanity will hold a Habitat Bingo event on Sunday, Nov. 12. All proceeds will go to benefit Habitat work in Prince Edward and Nottoway counties. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the first game is at 3 p.m. The event will be held at 1409 Longwood Avenue

CUMBERLAND LANDFILL ALERT – The Cumberland County Landfill Alert group will hold a community townhall meeting on Sunday, Nov. 12. That’ll start at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center, located at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland.

NOVEMBER 17

POPLAR HILL COMMUNITY MEETING – The Poplar Hill Community Development Authority will meet on Friday, Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m. That’ll take place in the Prince Edward County Administrator’s Office, located at 111 N. South Street on the third floor.

MOAA MEETING – The MOAA or Military Officers Association of America will hold a self-pay luncheon/program on Friday, Nov. 17, beginning at 12:30 p.m. That’ll take place at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville.

NOVEMBER 18

PRE-MEN’S DAY – Midway Men’s Ministry will have a Pre-Men’s Day Service on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. The gospel group “Men of Praise” will be in concert. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

THANKSGIVING LUNCH – A Thanksgiving community luncheon will be held at the Triumph Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Rev. Morris Garner and the church members invite people to an afternoon of food, fun and music. The church is located at 2756 Darlington Heights Road in Prince Edward County.

NOVEMBER 19

MISSIONARY PROGRAM – High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will have its annual missionary program on Sunday, Nov. 19, beginning at 10 a.m.

MEN’S DAY SERVICE – Midway’s Men’s Ministry will celebrate Men’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. The guest minister will be Rev. Kevin Bolden Sr. Midway Baptist Church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY – St. Andrews Baptist Church, located at 2100 Taro Road in Cullen, will celebrate Family and Friends Day with a service beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19. Dr. Maurice Finney will preach, with a meal served afterwards.

CHOIR AND MISSIONARY DAY – Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will hold Choir and Missionary Day on Sunday, Nov. 19 during the 11:30 a.m. service, with dinner to follow.

NOVEMBER 20

NAACP MEETING – The Prince Edward branch of the NAACP will meet at the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20. Desiree Washington, Dean of Culture and Inclusion at Hampden-Sydney College and Cameron Patterson, Vice President for Student Affairs at Longwood University, will speak.

NOVEMBER 26

ROYAL SUPREMES ANNIVERSARY – The Royal Supremes of Farmville will celebrate their 46th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. It’ll take place at Prince Edward High, located at 35 Eagle Drive in Farmville featuring Denise and the Traveling Aires, Cornerstone Male Chorus, New Creations, As 1 Mime Ministry and the Traveling Angels. Deacon Perry Carrington will be the MC.

NOVEMBER 27

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING – The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will meet on Monday, Nov. 27 in the Extension Office at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

DECEMBER 1-4

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE – The Friends of the Cumberland Library will hold a holiday boutique on Friday, Dec. 1, Saturday, Dec. 2 and Monday, Dec. 4 at the library during regular hours. All proceeds will go to benefit the Cumberland Library, which is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

DECEMBER 2

ROTARY CLUB PANCAKE BREAKFAST – The Rotary Club of Farmville will hold their annual pancake breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Woodland Community Center. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with all proceeds going to Prince Edward Christmas Mother. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 10 and children under 5 eat free. Tickets can be purchased at Benchmark Community Bank, Citizens Bank and Trust, Piedmont Real Estate and from any Rotarian.

DECEMBER 8

CHRISTMAS MARKET – The United Women in Faith group at Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street, will hold a Christmas Market on Friday, Dec. 8. That will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, with seasonal baked goods, crafts, collectibles and angel figurines. Proceeds will go to help local missions.

DECEMBER 10

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Mercy Seat Baptist Church will celebrate Rev. Walter Fells’ 17th pastoral anniversary during a service on Sunday, Dec. 10, beginning at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Byran Stevens of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Powhatan. Dr. James H. Taylor III, pastor of Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies and worship leader, with music provided by Deacon Perry Carrington and the Voices of Unity.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH – Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, welcomes a new pastor, Jeffery Schroeder. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11:15 a.m. Outside worship is available, by tuning to 1620 AM on the radio.

EXERCISE CLASS – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP – Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT – An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL – Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.