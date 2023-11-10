Henry ‘Hank’ L. Foster Jr. Published 8:45 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Henry “Hank” L. Foster Jr., 53 of Farmville, passed away on Nov. 5. He was born in Farmville to Henry L. Foster Sr. and the late Margaret Micer Foster. He graduated from Prince Edward County High School. Henry was employed by STEPS Inc.

He is survived by his father of Farmville and sister, Joyce A. Foster of King William.

A graveside funeral service was held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. in Westview Cemetery in Farmville. Visitation was graveside at 1 p.m. immediately preceding the funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to Douglas Presbyterian Church, 420 Douglas Church Road, Farmville, VA 23901.

Email newsletter signup

Shorter Funeral Home served the family.