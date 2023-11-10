George Lee Dowdy Jr. Published 11:41 am Friday, November 10, 2023

The Lord sent a special gift to Lucille and George Dowdy Sr. on Feb. 15, 1950. That gift was in the form of George Lee Dowdy Jr. He honored Christ by his giving to his fellow man through friendship and acts of service to others. Most of those acts were only seen by Christ and those who benefited from the giving. His stern and candid demeanor led others to know where they stood with George Jr.

He was awarded two spots scholarships to the North Carolina State wolf pack and William and Mary for both baseball and football. He chose to go to Smith Dale Massie Community College in Richmond and get an associates in of all things Computer Programming. In the end he found a career at Phillip Morris and made his living in Tobacco. George Jr. bought his first shotgun by raising an acre of Tobacco with his mother at the age of 12.

He was a friend to countless individuals, mentor, father and Grandfather. George was a coach to some and teacher to others. George Jr. was an avid Fall Turkey Hunter, Bird Hunter until the Quail started disappearing, and deer hunter. He also loved to fish. George Jr. was even known to duck hunt with friends like Claude Meinhard and Johnny Clements. His friendships stretched beyond Virginia and went as far as Houston, Texas with his friend and brother Mark Bond.

Email newsletter signup

George Jr. loved to play Rook in weekend tournaments with Tom and Mildred Brown, Judy and Ernest Marion, George Sr., Aline and Jimmy Ownby and many others.

George Jr., met his wife Sue Ranson Dowdy, who preceded him in death, on a blind date introduced by Faye Leonard and Steve Bobb from Buckingham who also married one another.

He and Sue gave unconditionally to the Dixie Youth League for many years and met many fine people through something as simple and perfect as baseball and softball. George Jr. was a JV Baseball Coach for Cumberland County High School and has inspired others to follow his lead. George Jr. loved Cumberland and always hoped for the best for his native county and for Virginia.

On the evening of Nov. 6, George Jr. was reborn unto the Lord due to complications of an attempted life saving procedure by the talented surgical staff at Chippenham Hospital to repair an aneurysm in his lower abdomen. George Jr. was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was also preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Patricia Kathleen Dowdy Boyd; brother-in-laws, James Boyd, Radford Ranson and countless other family members and friends.

He is survived by his son, George “Lee” Dowdy III and his granddaughters, Rozelia and Jesse Dowdy; daughter, Joellen Ranson Franklin and granddaughter Logan Franklin. He is also survived by his nephew, Marvin Boyd (Sara) and daughter Abigail, Elijah (Summer) and son Bradley and Zack Ranson; niece Samantha Ranson Scialdo (John) and daughter Piper.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 5-7 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., in Center Presbyterian Church, Cumberland.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.